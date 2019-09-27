Despite last week’s tweet that he was through with the NFL, Antonio Brown is now making it sound like he still wants to play professional football.

On Thursday, the now former New England Patriots player tweeted that he is at his best, so “why stop now?” TMZ reported.

I’m still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown followed that up with a tweet insisting that the NFL needs him.

The game need me I’m like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

That is a far different attitude than his Sept. 22 tweet when he said he won’t be playing for the NFL anymore.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore,” he tweeted, “these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

This week, Brown also said that he intends to keep his edge by practicing at high schools.

Next week I’m going to practice at every high school one day of week starting in miami send school info now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown’s tweets came on the same day his agent said that his client is being sought by other teams.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Thursday.

However, the agent did not say what teams might be interested in Brown’s services.

Brown still faces charges by two women who claim that he sexually assaulted them, and raped one of them.

