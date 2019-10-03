Ted Cruz to Chris Hayes: Texas Heat Impacts Baseball Ticket Sales, Google Astrodome

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took a paddle to leftist MSNBC host Chis Hayes, to let him know the shocking news that Summers are very hot in Texas.

Hayes took to Twitter to highlight an opinion piece from Bloomberg that conflated “climate change” with the new air-conditioned stadium that the Texas Rangers are building.

Despite the fact that climate change has nothing whatever to do with the new stadium, Hayes scolded Cruz for dismissing the belief in light of the “enormous” amount of money the Rangers are spend on its new facilities.

“Literally last week,” Hayes said, “Texas Senator @tedcruz told me the planet isn’t warming so I honestly don’t understand why they’re spending this *enormous* amount of money to do this.”

Cruz jumped to Twitter to lay a truth bomb on Hayes conflation:

“Uh, to sell baseball tickets? Breaking news: Texas is hot in the summertime,” Cruz hilariously relied. “Always has been. Google this thing called ‘the Astrodome.’ When that was built—in 1965–it was nearly a decade before Time ran their (now discredited) cover story, ‘Another Ice Age?'”

