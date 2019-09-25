Ted Cruz: Focus on Improving America, Not Ukraine ‘Political Circus’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in a statement Tuesday that lawmakers should be focusing on improving the country, not the “relentless political circus” driven by the Democrats’ hatred of the president.

Cruz released a statement Tuesday, chastising Democrats for moving forward with impeachment despite no evidence of an “illegal quid pro quo” between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding an investigation into possible corrupt actions by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Cruz said:

Since the day President Trump was elected, congressional Democrats have been working to find any reason under the sun to impeach the president and undo the results of the last election. First, it was Mueller, then the Mueller report found no collusion. Now it’s Ukraine. Next month, it will be something else.

The Texas conservative said the media, members of the intelligence community, and Democrats have continued to speculate about potentially impeachable offenses that the president committed, there remains no evidence of foul play between Trump and Zelensky.

“Despite the wild speculations from the media, career intelligence community staffers, and congressional Democrats, the actual transcript of the call reveals no illegal quid pro quo,” Cruz said, adding:

Nevertheless, the facts don’t matter to congressional Democrats. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will continue to call for the president’s impeachment, and Nancy Pelosi will continue to be hounded by the far left of her caucus to halt all other legislative work to focus on attacking the president.

“We should be working together for the people to continue delivering more jobs, higher wages, and a safer and more secure America, not this relentless political circus driven by the Democrats’ anger that Donald Trump won the election,” Cruz concluded in his statement.