WATCH: Richie Incognito Flagged for Pushing Buster Skrine’s Face into the Ground

The Raiders lost Vontaze Burfict for the season after an illegal hit last weekend. But fear not, the Richie Incognito is more than capable of carrying on the tradition of aggressive hitting that the Raiders have become known for.

The Raiders and Bears are doing battle in London on Sunday, and on one particular play in the first quarter, Raiders guard Richie Incognito decided to give Chicago’s Buster Skrine a little something extra.

Watch:

Richie Incognito picking up right where Vontaze Burfict left off pic.twitter.com/htPRZN0AjV — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) October 6, 2019

While several old-school Raiders will likely smile at Icognito’s antics, his team will likely not. The foul occurred as the Raiders were approaching field goal range. The penalty, however, took them out of field goal range.

