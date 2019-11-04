WATCH: Nationals Catcher Kurt Suzuki Wears MAGA Hat to White House

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki wore a “Make America Great Again” hat Monday during the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate their 2019 World Series title.

Just as Trump called the catcher to the podium, Suzuki paused briefly to put on the president’s now famous red campaign hat. As soon as the 36-year-old catcher popped the hat on his head, the president was visibly shocked and delighted.

“I love you all!” Suzuki said after stepping up to the mic. “Thank you!”

“What a job he did, I didn’t know that was going to happen,” Trump said of the player’s MAGA hat.

"I love you all! Thank you!" Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat. Check out @realDonaldTrump's reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019

Suzuki played 85 of the National’s 162 regular-season games, and posting an .809 OPS with 17 homers and 63 RBI. He started in 10 post-season games and earned a 3-for-30 with a home run.

