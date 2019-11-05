WATCH: Black Cat Runs onto Field During ‘Monday Night Football’

Nov. 4 (UPI) — A wild black cat ran onto the field at MetLife Stadium during Monday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Only a few days removed from Halloween, the stray cat made its way to the field during the second quarter. The feline was on the far side of the field for a play until it was recognized by the teams and officials, causing a two-minute delay.

Security and police at the event watched as the cat strutted near the South end zone in the stadium. Security eventually cornered the black cat before it sped off the field and into the tunnel.

The cat’s slippery moves captured the attention of the entire crowd, as well as players on social media.

Best moves of the night on Monday Night Football – Black Cat all day!!!! pic.twitter.com/gu8vcmoXyg — Judd Davis (@BamaJD) November 5, 2019

I’ve been in MetLife and I’m wonder how this Black Cat got in the stadium and did they ever catch em after he ran in the tunnel? Lol We need answers!! #MNF— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) November 5, 2019

A small number of stray cats live at MetLife Stadium, according to Sports Illustrated. The felines, which live in the bleachers, usually come out after the game and people feed them. Security officials believe the stray cat was startled by fan noise.

The Giants held a 9-3 advantage at the time and kicked a field goal a few minutes later to extend their lead. The Cowboys led New York 13-12 at halftime.