NC High School Football Coach Resigns After Video Shows Him Using N-Word

A high school football coach in North Carolina has resigned from his position, after an Instagram video surfaced in which he made racist comments.

John Hoskins, an assistant football coach at Knightdale High School in Knightdale, North Carolina, said “white power” and the n-word in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to WTVD-TV.

In an interview with the station, Hoskins attempted to explain that he is “not a racist.” The former coach claimed that he had been given permission to use the n-word by black players on his team. He also claims to have black friends.

Hoskins says that his use of the slurs were the result of his exuberance after his team defeated the Corinth Holders. School administrators were able to view the video prior to it being deleted.

