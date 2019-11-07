Jay-Z Partners with Activist Eagles Safety to Lead Social Justice Campaign

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is teaming with Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins for a $1 million campaign to publicize stories of families who have lost children to police brutality.

The Players Coalition released a video featuring the story of Danroy “DJ” Henry, a Pace University football player who was shot and killed by a police officer in New York in 2010.

The video features the player’s mother, Angela Henry, relating DJ’s story and ends with a warning that every black boy is a target of police. Indeed, the Twitter hashtag for the campaign is #EveryonesChild.

“We have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change … but we can’t achieve that goal without education,” Jenkins said.

Roc Nation pumped $1 million into the Jenkins program to raise its profile on social media.

Rapper Meek Mill, a Roc Nation artist, also shared a tweet about the program:

The Henry family was awarded a $6 million settlement over the incident in 2016.

It appears that the Jenkins video is one of the first to be assisted by Roc Nation with its effort to foster the NFL’s “Responsibility Program.”

The Roc Nation program will continue to assist other efforts similar to the Jenkins video telling DJ Henry’s story. Roc Nation also said that they would appeal to a list of corporations outside the NFL to join the campaigns to come.

