WATCH: Terry Bradshaw on Antonio Brown’s Future: ‘I Wouldn’t Sign Him’

Antonio Brown tweeted “f*ck the NFL” and quit, and also tweeted that he wants to play again, all within a few hours on Thursday.

And it’s that kind of erratic behavior that has Terry Bradshaw saying he wouldn’t sign him.

TMZ cameras caught up with the Fox NFL analyst in New York City on Friday.

“He’s erratic,” Bradshaw told TMZ. “His behavior makes me nervous. I don’t know what’s wrong with him. It makes no sense.”

While recognizing Brown’s clear and obvious talent, Bradshaw says Brown’s off-the-field issues could prove to be too much for some teams to contend with.

“Ya gotta deal with a lot of stuff. Are you willing to do that?

“I’d have to sit him down and I gotta make sure he’s okay,” Bradshaw concluded.

