Report: Jay-Z Had ‘Influence’ in Getting Kaepernick an NFL Workout

Rap mogul Jay-Z, the NFL’s social justice partner, had “influence” in getting the NFL to offer Colin Kaepernick his upcoming workout on Saturday.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the rapper had a hand in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to schedule a workout for former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Rapoport added that the workout is a new event and was not part of any previous settlements or agreements.

Rapoport did not elaborate on just how the rapper parlayed that “influence” into getting Kaepernick a workout.

But, perhaps the “Empire State of Mind” rapper had a tinge of regret over how he kicked off his deal with the NFL.

Jay-Z came under fire for his deal with the NFL in August when he signed on to program the league’s entertainment choices for the foreseeable future. The rapper was especially blasted because when he referred to Kaepernick, he insisted that the NFL’s emerging social justice efforts weren’t about the career of one just player.

“So, what are we gonna do?” Jay-Z said during the announcement of his deal with the league. “[Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”

The rapper took heavy criticism for his dismissive attitude about Kaepernick:

