WATCH: Kaepernick to the NFL: ‘Stop Running from the People’

The NFL set-up a workout for Colin Kaepernick to showcase his skills to all 32 teams, he didn’t show up to it.

Despite that, at the end of the day, it was Kaepernick who told the NFL to stop running.

At the end of his workout at a local Atlanta high school, the site he chose over the NFL organized workout at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility, Kaepernick thanked the media and said he had “nothing to hide.” He also told the NFL to “stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.”

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving

Kaepernick and his representatives elected to shun the NFL workout after a dispute over media availability and a liability waiver. Kaepernick wanted the workout to be open to the media. While the NFL insisted that the session be private. In addition, the two sides bickered over an injury liability waiver which could not be resolved.

The NFL organized workout was attended by over 25 NFL teams and was to be filmed by the Atlanta Falcons video department and distributed to all 32 teams. In comparison, Kaepernick’s workout at the high school was only attended by eight teams.

Rap mogul and NFL social justice partner Jay-Z, exerted some influence in trying to get Kaepernick the opportunity to workout for NFL teams. The rapper said he took “reputational bullets,” for partnering with the NFL after having been such a vocal Kaepernick supporter.

However, after Kaepernick elected to no-show his NFL workout, sources reported that Jay-Z was disappointed that the former 49er and original anthem protester had turned his “legitimate opportunity” into a PR stunt.

