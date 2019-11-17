Report: Jay-Z Disappointed at Kaepernick for Turning NFL Workout into PR Stunt

Rap mogul and NFL social justice partner Jay-Z, worked behind the scenes to help get Colin Kaepernick a workout in front of NFL teams.

However, after Kaepernick ditched the NFL organized workout in favor of a smaller workout at an Atlanta area high school, sources say that the rapper is disappointed at the league’s original anthem protester for turning a “legitimate opportunity” into a PR stunt.

Sports talkshow host Dan Patrick reported that Jay-Z said he took a “reputational bullet” in joining with the NFL to work on their entertainment and social justice initiatives.

According to the Daily News, “Kaepernick was originally supposed to workout at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The 32-year-old instead opted to workout in front of teams at a high school in Atlanta after the NFL would not allow media into his session at the Falcons’ facility.”

Instead, Kaepernick worked out in front of only about eight teams at a local high school in Atlanta.

According to a statement from Kaepernick’s representatives:

From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one. Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.

Additionally, Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.

It remains unclear if any of the teams who observed Kaepernick’s workout have an interest in signing him.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn