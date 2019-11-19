Jerry Jones: A Lot of Kaepernick’s Workout ‘Wasn’t About Football’

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys were not represented at the Atlanta high school where Colin Kaepernick performed his workout on Saturday, but Jones seems unapologetic over the absence.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback abruptly canceled the workout session the NFL scheduled on Saturday and moved his workout to a local high school. Because of the short notice about the change, many teams did not send representatives to Kaepernick’s session.

Jones did not send a representative to the school to observe. It also seems that Jones did not feel that Kaepernick was serious about working to rejoin the league, according to Pro Football talk.

“I think that it’s unfortunate you can’t just zero in on the business at hand and that’s evaluating a player that might or might not help you win football games or move the chains within a football game,” Jones told ESPN. “That situation probably from the get-go had a lot more that wasn’t about football involved in it and consequently we got the result of that dynamic.”

It appears that Jones never believed Kaepernick was serious about rejoining the NFL in the first place.

Jones has famously been one of the few NFL owners who staunchly opposed the protest movement that Kaepernick spawned in 2016 when he first began taking a knee during the national anthem. He was later backed up by his players for his stance against the protests.

