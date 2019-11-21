WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Goes Ballistic After Terrell Owens Questions His Blackness

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith lost it after former 49er Terrell Owens claimed that Smith’s white co-host seemed”blacker” than him.

In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Owens criticized Smith’s stance on Colin Kaepernick’s workout stunt. “I’m in the streets, Max almost seems blacker than you,” Owens said referring to Smith’s white co-host, Max Kellerman.

Owens’ slap at Smith comes after Kaepernick ditched an NFL-sponsored workout and held his own at an Atlanta area high school last weekend. Smith said that he felt that Kaepernick’s actions proved that he really wasn’t interested in continuing his NFL career and just wanted to be “a martyr.”

“You don’t want to work. You just want to make noise and you want to control the narrative,” Smith said addressing Kaepernick. “It’s over.”

Smith has taken a lot of flak for his stance on Kaepernick. Indeed, he has already said that those accusing him of being a race traitor are a bunch of idiots.

The ESPN talker also struck back at Owens:

With all due respect, my brother, Imma check you right now. You don’t cross the line. You don’t cross the line. First of all, like I said, you, Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, any of y’all that want to debate me in front of black people and talk about what’s best for black people, name the time and place — I’ll show up. I don’t want to hear … What’s the definition of blackness? Is there a definitive definition of blackness? Why are you giving the impression that because I don’t march lockstep with every single thing that Colin Kaepernick wants, OK, excuse me … But you just sat up there and used an expression, ‘More blacker.’ Excuse me. I’m from Hollis, Queens, New York City. You ain’t the only brother out there that’s in the streets. I’m in the streets everyday. So, let’s be very clear, and you damn well know that’s the truth. And so my point to you is this, again, I’m not going to disrespect you. I’m not going to go that route. But based just on what you just said, this is supposedly Stephen A. and T.O. going at one another. Did you know that I invited Colin Kaepernick to give him this platform for the entire two hours? … The floor is yours. I also gave that invitation to Eric Reid. I know people at other networks that has given Colin Kaepernick that same thing. They disagreed with him to some degree. Are you questioning their blackness too?

Here's Stephen A. Smith's response to Terrell Owens "I'm from Hollis, Queens, I'm in the streets every day" pic.twitter.com/SafDldiA4z — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 21, 2019

Owens tried to back up a space and say he didn’t mean to disrespect Smith with the comment, but Smith was not buying it.

They continued their feuding on social media after the show, too, as the pair took to arguing over who did or didn’t ask Owens to appear on the show.

Again, “THEY” have given u information, wrong information at that and u believed it!! AND I’M GONNA LEAVE IT AT THAT! https://t.co/JWOwy1NilB — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 21, 2019

