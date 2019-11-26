WATCH: Myles Garrett on Suspension Fallout: ‘You Have Ups and Downs in Your Life’

Despite being indefinitely suspended by the NFL for attacking another player with a helmet, Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett is putting on a happy face for now.

The embattled Browns defensive end appeared at a Cleveland Feed the Need event on Tuesday where he attempted to show a different side of himself.

“I love to be out here just helping,” Garrett told the media. “I just love giving back. That’s it. There’s nothing more to it.”

#Browns Myles Garrett is here at @TOWNHALLOHC today serving the poor for the annual Feed the Need Event pic.twitter.com/9ekXHQYhAm — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 26, 2019

Garrett is serving an indefinite suspension for a fight with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph that occurred near the end of the game between the Steelers and the Browns on November 14. During the short melee, Garrett used Rudolph’s helmet like a weapon to club the Steelers quarterback over the head.

In short order, the league suspended Garrett and fined several other players for the fight. But Garrett quickly claimed his actions were “foolish” and “out of character” for his usual behavior.

“I made a mistake,” he told the media. “I lost my cool, and I regret it. It’s going to come back to hurt our team.”

The suspension was upheld regardless of Garrett’s apologies and quite despite his claim that Rudolph yelled a racial epithet at him before the fight broke out.

