Three Georgetown Players Accused of Sexual Harassment, Assault, Burglary

Three Georgetown basketball players have been accused of assault, sexual harassment, and burglary, and have had restraining orders taken out against them, according to a report.

The restraining order was filed by a Georgetown student against Myron Gardner, Josh LeBlanc, and Galen Alexander on Nov. 12, according to USA Today.

Court documents say that Myron Gardner committed an alleged act of “sexual harassment” on September 15 in the apartment of the person who filed the complaint. The same records claim that the three players burglarized the complainant’s apartment the next day.

The latest filing is the second filed against two of the players. The complainant’s roommate also filed a restraining order against LeBlanc and Alexander on November 5.

Court documents accused LeBlanc of making threats: “In response to an alleged burglary that I believe Joshua LeBlanc committed against me on September 16, 2019, Joshua threatened bodily harm against myself and my roommate. He continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week.”

The paper also discovered that the two complainants had filed numerous reports against the players with the DC Metro Police and campus police.

The school issued a statement saying, “Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly. While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations for our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department or the Office of Student Conduct.”

Finally, Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing reported that sophomore LeBlanc would be sitting out the rest of the season “effective immediately.”

Neither Alexander, a junior forward, nor Gardner, a freshman, have yet had any actions lodged against them by the team.

“LeBlanc was averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds this season. He appeared in only six games because he was suspended for the team’s opener. As a freshman, LeBlanc started the last 22 games and averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, earning a spot on the Big East all-freshman team,” the Associated Press reported.

