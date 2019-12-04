Megan Rapinoe Pleads with Male Soccer Stars to Become Political Activists

U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe is begging prominent male soccer stars to must begin agitating for political causes.

Rapinoe called on soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to begin speaking out on racism, sexism, and equal pay, ESPN reported.

On the heels of winning the female Ballon d’Or award on Monday, Rapinoe demanded that male soccer stars speak up on her political causes.

“I want to shout: ‘Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me!'” Rapinoe exclaimed. “These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men’s football.”

Rapinoe went on to accuse the male players of being too cowardly to speak out.

“Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true,” Rapinoe said, scolding the male players. “Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?”

The Women’s World Cup winner went on to insist that her extreme, left-wing activism is integral in her success in sports.

“This Ballon d’Or rewards both,” her sport and her activism, she said. “On the one hand, I am a good player. On the other, my activity away from the pitch brings me support as people understand I am acting to find solutions to our society’s problems. The idea is to empower others to speak louder.”

Needling the male players further, Rapinoe maintained that she has no fears about pushing her far-left political causes.

“I am lucky to have a bit of talent to lead these fights,” she concluded. “I have no fear, so I say what I say. Traveling all over for conferences and meetings exhausts me, but you have to be on the front line to improve things in our world.”

Rapinoe has been at the forefront of attacking America since 2016 when former NFL player Colin Kaepernick invented the protest against the country during the playing of the national anthem. Starting in 2016, Rapinoe has variously taken a knee during the anthem and refused to put her hand over her heart at the start of each game.

Rapinoe even refused to stand respectfully and sing the national anthem during her appearance at the World Cup games in France despite representing the U.S.A. at the Women’s World Cup games. She also refused to observe the anthem when the team had its triumphant victory parade in New York City.

Her protests became so vexing that in 2017 the U.S. national soccer team made a rule that all players must stand during the anthem.

