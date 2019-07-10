Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe smirked and refused to put her hand over her heart when the national anthem played during the World Cup victory parade in New York on Wednesday.

The title-winning team stood as the parade down Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes started, and most of Rapinoe’s teammates placed their hands over their hearts and sang the Star-Spangled Banner.

But just as she did while in France over the last month during the Women’s World Cup games, Rapinoe stood defiantly with her hands clasped behind her back and a wide smirk across her face.

As far back as last May, Rapinoe made it clear that she would never put her hand over her heart and sing during the national anthem again because of President Donald Trump.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart. I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again,” Rapinoe said adding she views herself as “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration,” because of “everything I stand for.”

