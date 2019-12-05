WATCH: LeBron James Commits Blatant Travel Violation, Gets Away with It

LeBron James has had some really bad looks in recent years, however, most of those bad looks have come away from the court. Now, his mental breakdowns seem to have caught up with him on the hardwood.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers star forward and Chinese Communist Party’s favorite player committed one of the most egregious traveling violations ever seen. There really aren’t any words to describe this, you just have to see it for yourself.

Watch:

What’s it going to take for refs to call a travel on LeBron lol(via @HoHighlights) pic.twitter.com/ukKUYUmf03 — BroBible (@BroBible) December 5, 2019

Even more inexplicable than LeBron’s blatant travel, is the fact that there’s a referee looking right at him the entire time and never calls him for a foul.

“It was the worst thing, probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my career,” James told reporters after the game. “I didn’t realize I did it until halftime. One of my coaches showed me.”

James chalked up his brain flatulence to a collision involving a teammate.

“I think at the same time, I was watching the underneath play, and KCP and Donovan got into it. KCP started to run, and Donovan bumped into him, he fell on the ground,” James said. “I think I was ready to pass the ball, and my brain just kind of just, I had a malfunction. I really had a malfunction.”

The Lakers won the game 121-96, so the play didn’t cost Utah the game. However, a travel is a travel and officials are there to call it when they see it. James expressed remorse for the disciplinary ramifications that might befall the referees.

“I feel bad for the refs on that one because they’ll probably get a write-up on that or something,” James said. “That was pretty bad.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn