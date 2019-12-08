The NFL regular season is nearly finished, but with only three more weeks to go, Week 14 is still “Weak 14” for many teams suffering attendance woes.

The New York Jets welcomed the Miami Dolphins to MetLife Stadium, and beat the visitors by a scant 22-21 margin. However, fans appeared to have been elsewhere and missed that cliffhanger of an ending:

Live look at the sparse Jets crowd late in the 1st quarter: pic.twitter.com/2Da0ENmRRD — Jane McManus (@janesports) December 8, 2019

The Cleveland Browns played home team against their interstate rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Though, while the Browns beat the Bengals 27-19, FirstEnergy Stadium was decidedly lacking energy:

Hey Dorsey and Haslam- you see these empty seats? #FireFreddie is costing you money!!!! https://t.co/wXAD5ymgRM — Darth Earl (@EarlLipphardtJr) December 8, 2019

Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field where the Jaguars prowl was not much of a jungle, it seems. At halftime when we went to press, the visiting Los Angeles Chargers were walloping the cats 24-3. But fans maybe had Christmas shopping to do:

Whole lotta empty seats. There will be more following halftime. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PLZhl4pRU8 — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) December 8, 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35 at the Buc’s home of Raymond James Stadium, but many wondered where the fans were:

See why it’s empty in Tampa today? Jameis Winston isn’t the guy. 22 INTs on the season. @WISH_TV #Colts pic.twitter.com/dAGUESnoan — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 8, 2019

@EmptySeatsPics Bucs fans #FedUp on a gorgeous 80-degree December afternoon against the Colts pic.twitter.com/DeJpHCVRwS — Scott Lockwood (@IndyScott) December 8, 2019

Finally, the Atlanta Falcons totally dominated the Carolina Panthers 40-20 on Sunday, but many noticed how empty the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium was:

