West Point Investigating Cadets’ Hand Symbol at Army-Navy Game for Possible White Power Link

West Point has vowed to launch an investigation after several cadets and were seen flashing the OK hand sign during an ESPN broadcast of this weekend’s Army-Navy game.

Critics called the hand gesture a “white power” symbol.

“West Point is looking into the matter. At this time we do not know the intent of the cadets,” the academy said n a statement according to Philadelphia Inquirer.

The investigation was sparked after the game broadcast from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly where several students were seen flashing the OK sign behind ESPN’s Reece Davis.

Extreme liberals such as Tariq Nasheed immediately began accusing the students of flashing a “white power” symbol and calling for the students to be thrown out of the academy without any investigation.

At the #ArmyNavy game today, several West Point students flashed the white power sign on live tv.. They did this because they fully understand that most people in the dominant society share their views, and there will be no serious punishment against them. pic.twitter.com/IBQEcqkTVM — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 15, 2019

Many on the internet are rightfully upset re what appears to be both Cadets & Midshipmen flashing white power signs. I guarantee both USMA & USNA will investigate & discipline if appropriate. If true, there are always some who find ways to tarnish reputations of organizations — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) December 14, 2019

So many white people on here are calling me the N word, and other awful things. I am a strong black Muslim woman. Nothing can bring me down. I will always speak up against racism. 😊 https://t.co/WOAXZU3x8Z — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) December 15, 2019

Trump attended the #ArmyNavy game today. White power symbols are on full display.

pic.twitter.com/gw6XF96BUu — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 15, 2019

Remember that #Trump pardoned war criminals & has #StephenMiller in the White House. Moral leadership matters: “Military investigating possible white power signs flashed by students at Army-Navy game” https://t.co/8dKNZ1baEG — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) December 15, 2019

Pentagon investigating white power signs flashed as Trump attended Army-Navy gamehttps://t.co/D6yqDhY4Me — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 15, 2019

Not everyone, though, was calling for the heads of the students. Former senior White House adviser Cliff Sims also jumped to Twitter writing, “Here we go again. This time it’s @ByMikeBrehm of @usatodaysports trying to ruin the lives of cadets for playing the circle game, because in some alternate reality they just MUST be white supremacists. At some point someone’s gotta bring a defamation case against these lunatics.”

Here we go again. This time it’s @ByMikeBrehm of @usatodaysports trying to ruin the lives of cadets for playing the circle game, because in some alternate reality they just MUST be white supremacists. At some point someone’s gotta bring a defamation case against these lunatics. https://t.co/2Y8iaB1kVw — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2019

Many others agreed with Sims that the media and the left-wing activists the media flogs are engaging in another witch hunt:

This is just idiotic. It's a bunch of guys playing the circle game about 10 years after their friends all stopped. But ya, let's make it out to be racist, since everything else you see and hear is as well https://t.co/0tcDjTZeDg — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) December 15, 2019

Good lord. They were playing the circle game. America has gone insane. pic.twitter.com/jixG99ftmX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 15, 2019

Exactly. It does/means nothing. It’s not a real thing. You figured it out. https://t.co/wbWsW0CMCt — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) December 15, 2019

This is a warning to the media… If you Convington the cadets, you will be held accountable in court in front of a jury and not in your comfortable, sympathetic blue enclave venue. Do not participate in the defamation of these American heroes.@RonColeman @pnjaban @Barnes_Law — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 15, 2019

And cadet libeled by the garbage media in Covington 2: OK Sign Boogaloo needs to contact:@RonColeman @pnjaban @Barnes_Law or another attorney who can fully vindicate a defamed plaintiff's rights. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 15, 2019

