Antonio Brown Has a Message for Saints Fans

Antonio Brown reportedly did not disappoint in his workout for the New Orleans Saints. And, it appears, just as the Saints have interest in Brown, the out-of-work NFL star has interest in New Orleans as well.

On Sunday morning, shortly before the league began it’s final week of the 2019 regular season, Brown tweeted out a message to Saints fans:

Who Dat — AB (@AB84) December 29, 2019

That familiar greeting for Saints fans was well-received by some, and not so much by others:

Despite the excitement – or dread – over Brown’s potential signing with New Orleans. The former Patriot isn’t eligible to sign with anyone until the league’s investigation into the rape and sexual misconduct allegations against him have concluded.

“The Saints won’t be signing Antonio Brown unless/until there is clarity from the NFL about its investigation into the claims of sexual assault made against him. And there is no indication from the NFL that any decision is imminent,” CBS’ Jason LaCanfora reports.

The Saints would be Brown’s fourth NFL team since 2019. Though, it’s highly unlikely NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would clear Brown before the end of the league’s 2019-2020 season.

