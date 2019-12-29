ESPN Announcer Blasted for Calling Fatal Plane Crash Before Bowl Game a ‘Distraction’

An ESPN announcer is facing backlash after referring to the tragic death of an LSU coach’s daughter-in-law as, a “distraction.”

Hours before the start of LSU’s College Football Playoff game against the Oklahoma Sooners, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger found out that his daughter-in-law Carly McCord, was killed in a plane crash on her way to the game.

ESPN’s Matt Barrie referred to McCord’s death as a “distraction,” during his pregame comments.

“Certainly our thoughts and prayers with coach and his family, as he gets to do his job and try to put away the distraction of losing his daughter-in-law just hours before kickoff,” Barrie said.

“McCord, the 30-year-old sports reporter, was on her way from Lafayette, La., to the Peach Bowl in Georgia when the plane crashed in a post office parking lot shortly after takeoff,” the New York Post reports.

“The flight’s lone survivor was in critical condition.”

LSU players and coaches were seen embracing Ensminger as news of the tragedy spread. LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 and will face Clemson in the championship game.

