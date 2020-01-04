Steve Kerr Blasts Pence for ‘Lying’ About Soleimani 9/11 Involvement

Having stayed relatively quiet on political matters since bowing to the People’s Republic of China, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr broke his political silence on Friday and took a shot at the only government he’s apparently willing to attack, ours.

The NBA coach targeted a tweet from Vice President Mike Pence, attacking the VP for “lying” about the rationale for the fatal strike on IRGC General Qassem Soleimani on Thursday.

Pence posted a series of tweets crediting the president for taking decisive action and listing the reasons for the strike on Soleimani.

Yesterday, President @realDonaldTrump took decisive action and stood up against the leading state sponsor of terror to take out an evil man who was responsible for killing thousands of Americans. Soleimani was a terrorist. Here are some of his worst atrocities: — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020

Pence then listed a series of atrocities committed by Soleimani. Among them, the killing of 603 American servicemen and servicewomen, in addition to the wounding of thousands of others. Pence also listed the planned assassination of the Saudi ambassador to the United States on American soil, in 2011.

But of the more than ten different atrocities and provocations that Pence listed, Kerr seemed to focus on a particular claim that Soleimani aided in the transit of 10 of the 12 9/11 hijackers to Afghanistan. Kerr accused Pence of “lying” about the claim in the captioned portion of a tweet from The Week:

One thing I've learned in my lifetime is to not believe our government when it comes to matters of war. Johnson and Nixon lied about Viet Nam. Bush and Cheney lied about WMD's in Iraq. Now Pence is lying about Iran/Soleimani's supposed involvement in 9/11. https://t.co/jm3oex867A — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) January 3, 2020

Since his tweet accusing the vice president of lying, Kerr has retweeted another article from The Week, this one highlighting four reasons to be dubious about President Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani:

Was Trump right to kill an Iranian general? Be very wary, says @joelmmathis.https://t.co/fKhAFnO3Pj — The Week (@TheWeek) January 3, 2020

He has also retweeted several other pundits making comparisons between the Iraq war and Iran.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn