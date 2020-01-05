The Internet Erupts After Kaepernick Accuses America of ‘Terrorist Attacks’ Against ‘Non Whites’

Former NFL second-string quarterback and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick’s anti-American tweets upon the death of Iranian terror General Qasem Soleimani have stirred a massive backlash on Twitter.

Soleimani, who was commander of Iran’s Quds Force, was eliminated in a U.S. strike on Thursday. Established after the Iranian revolution in the late 1970s, the Quds Force is Iran’s chief exporter of terrorism across the Middle East and the world and is responsible for the deaths of millions of people going back decades.

Also, taken out in the U.S. strike was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a prominent Iraqi militant aligned with Iran, also a major terrorist.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the military strike and said that the U.S. had intelligence that Soleimani was in the process of planning a broad attack on American and Iraqi forces. The strike, Pompeo said, was meant to disrupt those plans.

But to Colin Kapernick, the strike against Iran’s exporting of terrorism was a black mark against the United States instead of an attack against terror. Indeed, the former NFL player accused America of being the terrorists.

With a pair of tweets, Kaepernick attacked the U.S. as perpetrating terror against “black and brown bodies,” adding that U.S. troops are forces of “imperialism” that are responsible for plundering the “non-white world.”

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

But Kaepernick’s slander against our country and our soldiers did not go unanswered. The backlash to the former San Francisco 49er was swift.

People across Twitter slapped Kapernick down for his rampant anti-Americanism:

Says the pampered millionaire who’s fortune and freedom are protected by the brave patriots he attacks. He’s a world-class coward, and an embarrassment to himself, and anyone claiming him. 👇🏻 https://t.co/EV3FdMjqXI — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 5, 2020

You can leave anytime https://t.co/WFXDNRIjzI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2020

Good thinking. The US government attacked these Noble Iranian Peace Merchants because they are ‘people of color.’ Colin, I truly believe that your brain is made of hummus and I say this as a Lebanese “brown person of color.” Schmuck. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 4, 2020

Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who's killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that's anything but progressive to trash America? Disgusting and unsurprising. So you're….pro-terrorism? https://t.co/EKxFnr2KLx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2020

Sooo… stopping actual terrorism from people who want Americans dead is racist… AND the Americans you try to sell shoes to are the "real terrorists" …got it. I don't normally go in on boycotts, but I'm done giving Nike money until they fire this clown. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2020

If you’ve had any doubts that Kaepernick is a true anti-American dickhead, this should clear things up for you. https://t.co/gSQ8P949mH — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) January 5, 2020

Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani killed thousands upon thousands of black and brown people through out the Middle East The United States put an end to his murdering https://t.co/7jefx4XtQq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2020

You realize the guy we killed, Soleimani, was responsible for killing 600+ Americans including Black & Brown Americans… right? I’m guessing you don’t since you thought Fidel Castro was a good guy despite stealing everything from innocent families like mine. Idiotic & vile take. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 4, 2020

Speaking of imperialism, how are the sales of your sweatshop shoe? https://t.co/EBE6AKA7As — ' (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2020

Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis. https://t.co/NrQIRw3van — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 4, 2020

Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans who were black and brown. cc @Nike https://t.co/xpbllFuZZ8 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 4, 2020

Maybe Iran needs a shitty quarterback. — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 5, 2020

Colin K coming out in defense of the Iranian regime is actually not surprising at all. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 4, 2020

There is nothing new about liberals siding with terrorists while railing against white people in order to expand their bank accounts. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 4, 2020

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world."

—@Kaepernick7 1/4/19 "Always"? Even when Obama was prez? pic.twitter.com/Cc67dih6kL — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 5, 2020

2/ Colin Kaepernick takes a knee for Qassem Soleimani as if the cries of the brown & black people of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen & elsewhere, spilled over 40 years of Soleimani’s terrorism, don’t matter. Is that its own racism of low expectations? pic.twitter.com/vNqdMBkmho — Asra Q. Nomani, PI (@AsraNomani) January 5, 2020

Can people now stop claiming that “all” Colin Kaepernick does is “protest against police brutality”?

