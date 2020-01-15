WATCH: Drew Pearson Reacts Angrily over Exclusion from Hall of Fame

Wednesday morning was a day of happiness and fulfillment, for all the NFL greats who were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class.

But Wednesday morning left an entirely different taste in the mouth of former Cowboy great Drew Pearson.

The Cowboys legend became irate and angry when he realized that he would not be selected to the Centennial Class.

Watch:

Drew Pearson is understandably emotional and frustrated. The Super Bowl Champ & member of the 1970s All-Decade Team has once again been passed over for the Hall of Fame.#DallasCowboys | @wfaa | #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/DjQ9ng5ZM3 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 15, 2020

“They broke my heart. They broke my heart,” Pearson said in disgust while surrounded by family and friends. “And they did it like this. They strung it out like this.”

Gut wrenching video of Drew Pearson reacting to the news that he did not make the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class The @ProFootballHOF should be ashamed by leaving out the LAST MEMBER of the 1970s All-Decade 1st team (H/T @NewyScruggs) pic.twitter.com/370M7LkKel — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) January 15, 2020

“Pearson was a first-team All-Decade receiver for the 1970s, and the only first-team member of that list who has not been voted into the Hall already,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Second-team 1970s All-Decade wideout Harold Carmichael was one of the 10 players named during Wednesday morning’s show.”

It is odd that Carmichael, who was second-team All-Decade, would get voted in ahead of Pearson who was first-team. Pearson’s reaction represents the seldom seen but very real, negative side of what happens when someone doesn’t get named to the Hall.

