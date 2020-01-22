Robert Kraft Says the Patriots ‘Plan’ to Bring Back Tom Brady

Tom Brady may play for New England next year, he may not. Though, one thing’s for sure, the Patriots are going to do everything they can to make sure he’s a Patriot.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft spoke with TMZ this week and made it clear that bringing Brady back is something he intends to do.

“We plan to,” Kraft said in response to a question about whether his team was going to bring the famed signal-caller back.

Following the Patriots wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, Kraft had said that it was his “hope and prayer” that Brady would return to New England. Brady himself signaled his intention to return to football shortly after the Titans loss, saying he still has “more to prove.”

Brady, a 6th round pick of the 2000 draft, will be a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.

