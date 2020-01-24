NFL Unveils PSA About the Shooting Death of Botham Jean

The NFL unveiled another collaboration with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation with a PSA about the story of Botham Jean, a black man who was shot to death by a police officer in 2018.

Jean was killed in Texas on September 6, 2018, when Dallas police officer Amber Guyger entered his apartment and opened fire, killing him. Guyger claimed she accidentally entered Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own and found what she thought was a strange man there.

The NFL-sponsored video features narration by Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, and his sister, Alissa Findley. Jean’s father, Bertram Jean, also appears in the spot. The ad features images of the victim as he was growing up and a message about racial justice and forgiveness.

The spot ends with the NFL logo and a link to the non-profit Botham Jean Foundation.

The PSA is part of the league’s deal with Jay Z and is part of its “Inspire Change” social justice initiative launched a year ago.

In a statement to ABC News, the league said, “The launch serves as the third PSA of The Responsibility Program, a joint initiative between Roc Nation and the NFL to unveil PSAs that raise awareness about the need to come together to create change in our communities and respect one another.”

Jean’s sister, Alissa, thanked the NFL for its involvement.

“I’m thankful that the NFL created this PSA to honor Botham’s legacy and deliver an important message about empathy and unity,” Findley told the media. “I truly hope that our society learns from Botham’s story — and the stories of many others — so we can make a lasting change in this world. Together, we must all set a better example for future generations and leaders.”

Guyger did not escape punishment for her shooting. She was sentenced to ten years in prison for the shooting. She could be eligible for parole in five years.

Still, despite the activism, the league’s twitter post for the Botham PSA is filled with attacks on the league for its continued resistance to re-signing former San Francisco 49ers second-string quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

