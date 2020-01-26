President Donald Trump reacted to the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday, describing their passing as “terrible news.”

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California,” President Trump wrote in a tweet.

He added, “That is terrible news!”

Both Bryant and his 13- year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which reportedly left all five people on board dead.

TMZ reported that Bryant “was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three of his daughters — Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.