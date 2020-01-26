NBA World Shocked by the Death of Kobe Bryant: ‘God Please No!’

The NBA world reacted with shock and disbelief to news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in California.
“Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down, TMZ Sports reported. “A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead.”
NBA players took to Twitter to express their sorrow at Bryant’s passing.
Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
Please God don’t let this be real!! https://t.co/cOXyAehJgU
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020
Every team has to retire 24
— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020
No fucking way… no way, no way…….. No way……… No way……no way…… I love you Kobe…
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 26, 2020
this one hurt …
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020
Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020
All the Lessons
All the Advice
Every word you ever told me…
Will stick with me forever
Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Rip to a legend man… #Mamba
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 26, 2020
Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters.
Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.