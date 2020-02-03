Multiple Kansas City Schools Plan to Close for Chiefs Parade

Several Kansas City schools have canceled their classes Wednesday so their students can attend the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
WDAF reported that the parade would start at 11:30 a.m. and end at the city’s Union Station by 1 p.m.
Many downtown streets will be closed off, and parking will be scarce during that time. The victory parade, which is the first Super Bowl parade the city has seen in 50 years, is expected to be bigger than the parade held in 2015 when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series.
Millions of people are expected to be dressed up in red and gold to attend the parade.
The following school districts in alphabetical order have announced their closure on Wednesday:
Basehor-Linwood School District
Belton Schools
Blue Springs
Blue Valley
Bonner Springs
DeSoto School District
Fort Osage
Grain Valley
Grandview
Harrisonville
Hickman Mills
Independence Schools
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools
Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools
Kearney
Lee’s Summit
Liberty Public Schools
North Kansas City
Oak Grove
Olathe Schools
Park Hill
Platte County R-3
Ray-Pec Schools
Shawnee Mission
Smithville
Tonganoxie
Turner School District
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night in a 31-20 game.
