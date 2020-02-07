Ohio Minister Plans Lawsuit Over ‘Crotch-Grabbing’ NFL Halftime Show

A pastor in Ohio claims he is set to sue the National Football League over its sexually charged “crotch-grabbing” Super Bowl halftime show.

Dave Daubenmire, who goes by the name “Coach Dave” and hosts an Internet ministry program, insists that his soul was put at risk by watching Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in their scantily clad performance, the New York Post reported.

“I turned on the TV to watch football, not to watch a pole dance,” Daubenmire said.

“I think we ought to sue,” Daubenmire said on his Pass The Salt Live webcast on Monday. “Would that halftime show, would that have been rated PG? Were there any warnings that your 12-year-old son—whose hormones are just starting to operate — was there any warning that what he was going to see might cause him to get sexually excited?

“I think we ought to go sit down in a courtroom and present this as evidence of how whoever [put on the halftime show] is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of Heaven,” Daubenmire continued. “Could I go into a courtroom and say, ‘Viewing what you put on that screen put me in danger of hellfire’? Could the court say, ‘That doesn’t apply here because the right to [produce] porn overrides your right to [not] watch it’? Yeah, well, you didn’t tell me I was gonna watch it! You just brought it into my living room. You didn’t tell me there were gonna be crotch shots!”

The controversial pastor added that the halftime show was an example of anti-Christian discrimination because the show so blatantly violated Christian principles.

“That’s discriminatory against the value I have in my house. You can’t just do that,” he argued. “I wanna sue them for about $867 trillion.”

The pastor also said he has spoken to a lawyer about the lawsuit.

Daubenmire also claimed that Lopez is too old to have performed in such skimpy attire.

“Lo is 50,” he said. “You go on a porn website, you’re not looking for 50-year-old women.”

Daubenmire also noted that in the days after he announced his lawsuit, he received hateful messages and even death threats.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.