Browns’ Myles Garrett Reinstated After Helmet Attack

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been serving an indefinite suspension since last November, when he attacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet.

That suspension, is not officially over.

The Browns confirmed the NFL’s decision to reinstate Garrett after his November 14th helmet-swinging attack in a statement from Browns General Manager Andrew Berry.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Berry said. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett was placed on indefinite suspension by the NFL following an incident at the end of a Steelers-Browns game on November 14th, when he hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

Garrett met with league officials on Monday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, that Garrett would be reinstated as long as he “complete the back end of all that was required – including counseling.” Apparently, the NFL felt Garrett had completed the required conditions of his return.

Things did not go well for the Browns after Garrett’s suspension. Since the suspension began immediately, Garrett missed the final six games of the season. Cleveland lost four of their final six games without their star defender and finished a disappointing 6-10.

