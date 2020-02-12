Kobe and Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest at California Cemetery

NBA great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a private funeral at a California cemetery.

The pair were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, just south of Los Angeles, CNN reported.

The ceremony was not publicized, and the family did not release any details.

Bryant and his daughter lost their lives on January 26th along with seven other people, when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in foggy weather. The helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, had asked for help with navigation from air traffic controllers on the ground. The pilot last reported that he was climbing to avoid the hills in the area and get above a cloud bank when the Sikorsky S-76B he was piloting suddenly slammed into a hillside, dropping 325 feet in only 14 seconds at 176 miles-per-hour before plowing into a hillside near Calabasas, California.

While the burial was a private affair, there is a public celebration scheduled to celebrate the lives of all nine people who were killed. A public event is scheduled for February 24 at a rally at the L.A. Staples Center.

