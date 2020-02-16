WATCH: NASCAR Fans Cheer Loudly as Air Force 1 Touches Down at Daytona

President Trump is set to deliver the “start your engines” command at the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Though, the crowd in attendance isn’t waiting for the start of the race to start getting loud.

Air Force 1 made it’s dramatic flyover and landing at Daytona, to the trill of thousands who immediately began cheering loudly.

Crowd cheers as Air Force One, containing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, flyover of the Daytona speedway. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/3r0BeZc0cH — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2020

Loud chants of “U.S.A. U.S.A.!” could be heard as the president’s plane flew overhead.

“Trump will bask in the appreciation of thousands of NASCAR fans, becoming the second president to attend the Daytona 500 after President George W. Bush, who also appeared at the race during his reelection year,” the Associated Press reports.

“Trump’s reelection campaign will run a TV ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway. About 100,000 people are expected to attend this year’s race and millions more will watch on television. About 9 million people took in last year’s race on television.

“Trump tweeted Sunday morning: “Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT!”’

The president has made appearances at the World Series, college football national championships, and a UFC fight.

