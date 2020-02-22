If you believe Johnny Manziel wants to play in the XFL you could be right, or you could be wrong. It all just depends on what you make of a really bizarre social media move the former Heisman winner made this week.

Manziel, who surprised many by not showing more interest in the XFL months ago, tweeted his interest about playing in the new league to Commissioner Oliver Luck, then he deleted his Twitter account.

“Oliver Luck,” Manziel wrote. “If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

Though, mere hours after that rather declarative tweet, Manziel deleted his Twitter account. So, make of that what you will.

It’s hard to see why Manziel and the XFL wouldn’t have a mutual interest in each other. Just a year ago the former Aggie was sufficiently motivated to play in the now defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF). Why he wouldn’t want to play in a league that’s already lasted three times longer than the AAF is an open question.

Conversely, while the XFL has posted some solid ratings numbers in their first few weeks, the league could certainly use the viewership boost that Manziel would most assuredly provide.

