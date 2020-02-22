The Baltimore Ravens’ Bradley Bozeman took on and beat a Texas restaurant’s massive food challenge on Wednesday.

The 317-pound lineman accepted the challenge at The Big Texans Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, and crushed it.

As Fox News noted, “The challenge included eating a 72-ounce steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and a buttered roll in under an hour.”

Bozeman ate every last morsel with ten minutes to spare and won himself a t-shirt reading. “I Ate it All.”

Congrats to the Baltimore Ravens center, @bsboze!! The 72oz. STEAK EATING CHAMP of the NFL!🏈 pic.twitter.com/ExBKqlWITe — The Big Texan (@TheBigTexan) February 20, 2020

“That was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to eat,” Bozeman said according to TMZ Sports.

Bozeman was in Amarillo on a speaking tour of the country as part of his Bozeman Foundation.

Stop 5: We had such a great visit at @TrumanGPISD! We are so appreciative of Truman for having us. On one of our free days @BSBoze took me horseback riding and we were able to get some amazing BBQ! Our next stop sounds something like “Amarillo by morning, Amarillo I’ll be there” pic.twitter.com/iudHXTp6kx — The Bozeman Foundation (@bradnikkiboze) February 19, 2020

The player has been speaking to grade schools and middle schools across the county during the NFL off season.

The Ravens were one of the top teams in the league last year, finishing with a 14-2. The team ultimately lost to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

