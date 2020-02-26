ESPN Cancels Afternoon Show Hosted by Leftist Bomani Jones

ESPN has announced that they’re canceling their afternoon show High Noon, hosted by outspoken liberals Bomani Jones and Pablo S. Torre.

After two years on the air, High Noon is ending its latest ratings period with 330,000 viewers, down three percent from last year, according to USA Today.

Now, ESPN says that the show was never able to win over enough viewers.

“Co-hosts Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones are extremely talented, and they helmed what we believe was a smart and nuanced show,” ESPN said in a statement on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, not enough people agreed with us. We look forward to discussing with them how to best utilize their talents across a variety of ESPN platforms.”

The show was launched under former ESPN president John Skipper who was dumped and replaced with President Jimmy Pitaro and his campaign to put an end to left-wing politics at the network.

Jones and Torre certainly tilted to the left. Jones, in particular, has pushed leftist politics over sports for years.

In 2016, for instance, Jones went live on the air wearing a “Cleveland Caucasians” t-shirt to protest the use of an Indian as the Cleveland Indians’ mascot. That same year, Jones insisted that the U.S. “does not like black people very much.”

Jones particularly hates white baseball player Tim Tebow. In 2017, Jones claimed that he hated to come to work because former NFL player and noted Christian, Tim Tebow, was beginning to have success in AA baseball. Despite Tebow’s growth as a baseball player, Jones later bloviated that Tebow has “no business” playing baseball.

Jones has also been a critic of rap mogul Jay-Z for doing business even though national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick still has not been signed to continue his NFL career.

Kaepernick has been a favorite topic for Jones, too. The ESPN talking head has been pushing Kaepernick’s cause for years, even attacking EA Sports for removing Kaepernick’s name from its Madden NFL ’19 video game soundtrack.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.