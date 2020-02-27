Report: Giants Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Tom Brady

There have been some big Boston to New York moves in sports history: Roger Clemens and Wade Boggs going from the Red Sox to the Yankees certainly stand out (yes I know Clemens spent two years with the Blue Jays before going to the Yankees, just work with me people) among them.

However, if a new report is true, there could be another massive Boston to New York move on the horizon.

Michael Giardi of the NFL Network, has reported that the New York Giants are team with potential interest in Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Other teams reported to have serious interest in Brady are the Titans and the Raiders.

At first glance, a move to the Giants might seem odd considering New York spent their 6th overall pick on Daniel Jones last year and have frequently spoken of him as their starter of the here and now, and tomorrow.

However, unforeseeable windfalls of immense blessing such as the greatest quarterback in the history of the league suddenly becoming available, can certainly change a team’s outlook. After all, when the Giants first drafted Jones, even they said the plan wasn’t for him to start for another two years or so.

Another thing that can’t be overlooked is that the Giants hired former Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge, who worked with Brady for eight years in New England, as their new head coach. Presumably, that healthy working relationship would be an incentive for Brady to sign in New York. That, and the fact that the Giants have $62 million in cap space.

Is this likely to happen? No, the smart money would still be on Brady returning to New England. The Titans would seem to the farthest-fetched option for Brady, should he leave New England. As a California kid, the Raiders would seem like a more viable option. Though, are either of those two options better than returning to the best coach in NFL history and the place where you’ve won six rings?

Probably not.

