Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Donates $5.4 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has donated $5.4 million to help Atlanta citizens recover from the coronavirus.

Blank announced his donation to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund set up to help people in the region get through the virus, TMZ reported.

“As a Family Foundation, we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society,” Blank said on Friday.

“This is that moment — to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes,” the 77-year-old added.

The NFL owner also said he was giving $100,000 to Atlanta’s public schools, another $100,000 to the city’s police department, and $100,000 each to six other non-profits that will help provide food relief for Atlantans.

Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, added that he would also be making similar donations to organizations in his home state of Montana to help with coronavirus recovery there.

The Falcons owner’s latest donation is far from the only contributions he has made. Through his Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Blank has given $540 million to the needy since its founding.

