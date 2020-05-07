Jemele Hill Blames ‘White People’ for Choosing Racism by Electing Trump

On Tuesday, former ESPN personality Jemele Hill accused “white people” of choosing “racism,” by putting President Donald Trump in office.

Responding to rocker Mikel Jollett’s tweet attacking the president for his policies pertaining to the coronavirus, Hill asserted that white voters “chose racism” and put Trump’s “utterly incompetent and cruel administration in office.”

“Let the history books show that white folks — because it was y’all that put this utterly incompetent and cruel administration in office — chose racism over living and a functioning society. Hope it was worth it,” Hill wrote.

Hill’s tweet is not her only incendiary post regarding racial politics.

She recently claimed without any proof whatsoever, for instance, that the NFL allowed a “white supremacist” to join the league when kicker Justin Rohrwasser was drafted by the Patriots this year. However, the kicker had a tattoo that some watchdog groups say represents a “right-wing militia” movement. But the young player has never been found to have made any statements that would support this militia, nor have any ties between him and the group been found.

Rohrwasser eventually agreed to have the tattoo removed.

In another instance, Hill said that black athletes should not be forced to “play nice” with whites by visiting the White House. She has also accused the NFL of refusing to hire black coaches.

Hill even attacked a black judge for daring to hug white criminal, Amber Guyger, who was convicted of killing a black man in Dallas, Texas, last year.

