Joe Burrow on ‘Tiger King,’ LSU’s Live Tiger Mascot: ‘I’m Anti Animal in Cage’

Heisman Trophy winner and former Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow was critical of his school’s practice of keeping a live tiger mascot, Mike VII, in captivity.

Speaking to Barstool Sports, Burrow, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals this year, was asked about the recent hit Netflix series, Tiger King, TMZ Sports reported. But the player insisted he is not likely to watch the much-talked-about series because he is an animal rights supporter and is “anti animal in cage.”

But that naturally brought Barstool Sports co-host Big Cat to ask what Burrow feels about LSU’s long tradition of live mascots.

“You know, I don’t like the tigers,” Burrow said, adding, “It’s not my favorite part of campus.”

LSU has taken great care, though, to make sure Mike VII is well cared for. The school has a large habitat set up for the animal to roam and even has a vet on duty to make sure the big cat is healthy.

The school also has a live webcam of the habitat with which viewers can occasionally catch a glimpse of the favorite mascot walking around.

Coincidentally, the 2019 College National Champion is going from a college team with a big cat mascot to an NFL team with a big cat theme. Though, the Cincy Bengals don’t have live cats. Just guys in cat suits.

