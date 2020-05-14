Arrest Warrants Issued for Giants’ DeAndre Baker, Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar

May 14 (UPI) — Police in Florida have issued arrest warrants for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

The Miramar Police Department announced Thursday that Baker is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said the charges stem from an incident early Thursday morning in Miramar, which is located about 30 minutes outside of Miami.

According to the police report, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches while armed with semi-automatic weapons. Baker intentionally threatened the victims with a firearm, police said.

Multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident Baker told another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot someone who was just arriving at the party, according to police.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL said Thursday it is “aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time.”

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar in an off-season trade with the Washington Redskins in March. Seattle introduced him to the media on a video conference call earlier Thursday.

The Giants selected Baker in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Baker and Dunbar are from Miami.