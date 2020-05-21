Alex Bregman Dumps Agent Because LeBron James is Making Film About Astros Cheating Scandal

Astros star Alex Bregman has parted ways with an agent who worked in connection with LeBron James, because the NBA star is making a film about the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Bregman fired Klutch Sports Group agent Brodie Scofield – an agency that is connected to James – because James’ media group, Uninterrupted, is working on an Astros expose.

According to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal:

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, runner-up in the 2019 American League MVP voting, is changing agents because of … LeBron James? The answer is yes, according to four sources with knowledge of Bregman’s thinking. The involvement of James’ media platform Uninterrupted in a new docuseries on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was perhaps not the only reason Bregman left Brodie Scoffield, whose company last month became the baseball arm of James’ agency, Klutch Sports. But the sources said it was an overriding factor — at the very least, the last straw.

Granted agent Scofield does not likely have any hand in James’ film projects, but apparently, Bregman just couldn’t stomach staying with an agency who is connected to someone attacking his team.

The documentary, to be entitled Sign Language, is set to take an inside look at the Astros and what led up to the sign-stealing scandal, Sports Illustrated reported.

“The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship, and social media activism,” streaming service Quibi said in a statement.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.