Bills QB Jake Fromm Apologizes for ‘Elite White People’ Text from 2019

Buffalo Bills rookie Jake Fromm is apologizing for an offensive text message he sent as a student at the University of Georgia last year.

The text was made public this week, bringing Fromm to a public apology.

In one text from March of last year, Fromm wrote, “Guns are good. Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

Fromm quickly posted a statement about the texts.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm wrote in a statement on Thursday, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment,” Fromm continued. “While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%.

“I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am,” the Georgia graduate said.

“Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness,” he concluded.

Fromm was the Georgia Bulldogs’ starting quarterback when he sent the messages. He was picked by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

