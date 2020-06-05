Michael Jordan to Donate $100 Million to Social Justice Causes

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand plan to donate $100 million to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education,” over the next ten years.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation.

“Black lives matter,” the statement reads. “This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

The announcement comes on the same day that Walmart also donated $100 million to causes associated with social justice.

The statement from Jordan and the Jordan Brand did not specify which organizations will receive the money.

