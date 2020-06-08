Redskins’ Adrian Peterson ‘Without a Doubt’ Will Kneel During Anthem when NFL Returns

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson says he intends to kneel during the national anthem once the NFL resumes playing.

Peterson made his announcement in an interview with the Houston Chronicle and added that he has heard that other players are also considering the idea.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” the 2012 Most Valuable Player said.

When the paper asked if he would begin taking a knee during the anthem, Peterson replied, “Yeah, without a doubt, without a doubt.”

Peterson also urged every player to take up the protest against the country because there is safety in numbers.

“We’ve got to put the effort in as a group collectively. Are they going to try to punish us all? If not, playing football is going to help us save lives and change things, then that’s what it needs to be,” he insisted.

Peterson also spoke up for embattled New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who was attacked for saying he felt patriotic for the American flag.

“I know Drew Brees. He’s not a racist at all, and I have a lot of love for him,” Peterson said, “but I think this was a situation where he should have thought things out more and tried to look at things in a different view.”

The Texas native joined the NFL as a first-round, No. 7 pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. He has since floated to the Saints, the Cardinals, and the Redskins.

