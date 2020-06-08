U.S. Soccer to Reconsider Ban on Kneeling During Anthem

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) is mulling a repeal of its ban on allowing players to kneel during the national anthem.

USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone is leading the charge to throw out its previous ban and to allow players to protest against the country during the anthem, according to ESPN.

Sources say the repeal proposal will be introduced on Tuesday during the upcoming board conference call and may be voted on as soon as Friday.

Cone proposes that the rule take effect immediately. Still, it can’t be ratified officially until the organization’s annual general meeting set to take place next year in either February or March.

The current ban, Policy 604-1, put in place in 2017, states: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

The ban was put in place after the outrage stirred by U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe who began kneeling in support of anthem protester Colin Kaepernick whose protests started in the NFL in 2016.

Outside Cone, none of the officials in the USSF have hinted about their thoughts on the matter. But insiders presume that Cone received enough encouragement in private discussions to make the proposal official.

