NFL to Make Juneteenth a Staff Holiday

The NFL has notified its staff employees that the league will be observing Juneteenth as a holiday, and therefore do not need to come to work on that day.

Juneteenth, is a holiday which takes place on June 19th and commemorates the day that slaves in Texas were told that they were free.

“Nike announced yesterday that it too is declaring Juneteenth a staff holiday,” Pro Football Talk reports. “In recent weeks there has been growing support for making Juneteenth a federal holiday.”

President Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Juneteenth. Tulsa was the scene of one of the worst race riots in American history on the Juneteenth holiday in 1921. Nationally, there is a movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

