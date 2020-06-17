Herschel Walker Suggests Airlines Fly ‘Defund the Police’ Activists to Countries with No Police

Ex-NFL great Herschel Walker has an intriguing suggestion for those supporting the left’s new campaign of defunding the nation’s police forces.

“I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!” he wrote.

Indeed, it might be easier to send these liberals to the Democrat-controlled cities in America that have already neutered their police forces to see how an end to the police might look to residents.

The City of Chicago has practically muzzled its police since the Laquan McDonald shooting in 2014, and for the last few years, the murder rate has soared. During the recent riots in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, riots that Chicago’s mayor did little to stop, the city suffered its bloodiest day in 60 years with 18 murders in a single day.

In Baltimore, another city where police have been put on a leash, the murder rate has also soared. As March dawned, for instance, the city had already experienced 52 murders making it one of the most dangerous cities per capita in America. And with the police practically cowed in the wake of the police-involved death of Freddie Gray in 2015, the sad fact is that 68 percent of the city’s murders went without arrests.

